Officials didn't tell ICE that suspect released from Denver jail had ankle monitor

DENVER — The man who had an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer placed on him but was released from the Denver jail might have been caught sooner, if officials had passed on one piece of information.

Ricardo Lopez-Vera was captured by ICE a week after he was released.

However, FOX31 Denver learned he might’ve been caught sooner if pre-trial services had notified ICE that Lopez-Vera was wearing an ankle monitor.

Denver’s Department of Safety said ICE never asked if Lopez-Vera was wearing an ankle bracelet and they were under no obligation to tell ICE agents.

Lopez-Vera was accused of killing another inmate, William Anderson, the day before Lopez-Vera was released on bond but the Denver District Attorney’s office declined charges in the case.

ICE released the following statement after his arrest:

“On July 18, 2017, officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Ricardo Daniel Lopez-Vera, 19, from Mexico, in Denver. Lopez-Vera is currently in ICE custody pending a hearing before a federal immigration judge.” “Lopez-Vera became an ICE fugitive after he was released by Denver County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) on July 12, 2017. ICE had placed an immigration detainer on him July 11. However, DCSO released him without notifying ICE when and where he would be released despite the ICE detainer, and despite his extensive criminal history, which included him killing a fellow Denver County Jail inmate just a few days beforehand.” “Lopez-Vera was convicted of driving while ability impaired (DWAI) in Arapahoe County, Colorado, in August 2015. He has another misdemeanor conviction in Arapahoe County, Colorado, in September 2014. ICE had not encountered Lopez-Vera before a detainer was placed on him July 11, 2017.”

The Denver Sheriff Department has previously said it notified ICE that Lopez-Vera was going to be released 12 hours before it happened.