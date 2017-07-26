Motorist trying to avoid crash drives into S. Platte River

DENVER — A driver trying to avoid a crash in a Denver intersection ended up driving into the South Platte River Wednesday night. That’s according to the the Denver Fire Department.

It happened at West Florida Avenue and South Platte River Drive.

Rescuers said the occupants of the car that went into the river were able to get out in their own.

The crash that driver tried to avoid involved only one vehicle.

Details about how the initial crash happened or if anyone was hurt was not available yet.