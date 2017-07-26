Man rams stolen Suburban into garage door in suspected Lakewood burglaries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- A man accused of stealing a Chevrolet Suburban and committing burglaries during the past week is being sought, the Lakewood Police Department said Wednesday.

The white Suburban was stolen from a West Colfax Avenue auto repair business on Saturday or Sunday, police said.

Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, the vehicle was used to ram into a garage door of a business at 90 S. Wadsworth Boulevard.

Surveillance video captured the attempted break-in and shows the man getting out of the vehicle twice before entering the business and leaving a couple minutes later.

Police said a few minutes later, the vehicle was used in an attempted burglary in Belmar.

The man is described as being 40 to 50 years old, 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds with shaggy hair and possibly a light mustache. He's believed to be Hispanic or Asian.

The stolen vehicle has been recovered but the man is still being sought.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-987-7462.