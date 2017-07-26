× Man gets 16 years in prison for fake marijuana deal involving broccoli, gunfire

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — An Aurora man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after being involved in gunfire at a mall over a fake marijuana deal that involved broccoli, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Sababu Colbert-Evans, 26, was sentenced Friday after he was found guilty in May of first-degree attempted murder.

On March 14, 2016, drug dealer Tercell Davis, who went by the street name 22 Jump Street, accepted $10,000 for a marijuana sale, the district attorney’s office said.

Instead, Davis substituted broccoli for the pot. The buyers didn’t realize they were duped until they drove away.

The buyers then arranged another meeting under a different name with hopes of getting their money back or legitimate marijuana.

Davis and Colbert-Evans met the buyers the next night in the parking lot outside the food court of the Town Center of Aurora.

The pair packed more broccoli instead of marijuana, the district attorney’s office said.

During an argument, Colbert-Evans and Davis fired 11 shots at the would-be buyers. One was hit in the torso and he recovered, the district attorney’s office said.

Davis pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder. He’s scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 7.

Colbert-Evans was also found guilty of second-degree attempted murder, distributing an imitation controlled substance, conspiracy to distribute an imitation controlled substance and reckless endangerment.

He will serve those sentences concurrently with the sentence for first-degree attempted murder.

“The defendant’s decision to open fire in the mall parking lot during business hours could easily have seriously injured or killed people arriving at or departing from the mall — which included adults and children,” Deputy District Attorney Michael Mauro said.

“The verdict and sentence in this case represent a just outcome.”

“Once again, violent crime is associated with the illegal transaction of marijuana,” District Attorney George Brauchler said. “Legalizing recreational marijuana has not yet eliminated the criminal element surrounding it.

“This may be the first time that broccoli has been bad for someone’s health. And no matter the reason, anyone who is convicted of trying to murder someone in our community will go to prison.”