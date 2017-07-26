High bacteria levels close Boulder Reservoir swim area

BOULDER, Colo. — The swim area at Boulder Reservoir has been closed because of high bacteria levels in the water, officials said Tuesday.

The swim area will be closed until at least noon Wednesday. The closure does not affect boating, water skiing, fishing or picnicking.

A Boulder Parks and Recreation staff member said the elevated levels of bacteria could have been caused by animals.

Staff members regularly test the water for public safety. The swim area will reopen when bacteria levels return to normal.