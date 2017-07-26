Healthier ways to enjoy deep fried flavors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you love fried foods, but don't want the oil, added fat, and mess of frying, then you will want to check out. It shows you how to "air fry" your favorite fried foods with little or no cooking oil. JL Fields, author of Vegan Pressure Cooking, has done the research, development, and testing, so you can serve crispy French fries, eggrolls, and all kinds of fried food in minutes - without frying. Air fryers are the new craze because you can make fried foods with little to no oil. Healthy, crispy french fries, the perfect tofu, even desserts! These little counter top devices can even take the place of your oven on hot summer days!