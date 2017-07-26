Driver killed in rollover crash in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Tuesday afternoon, the Fort Collins Police Department said.

Police said the crash happened about noon Tuesday on South Taft Hill Road between Laporte Avenue and West Mulberry Street.

A brown Ford F-150 heading northbound on Taft Hill Road hit a curb and a tree before rolling into the grass on the side of the road, police said.

Police said the man was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

Taft Hill Road was closed for about four hours during the investigation.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim after notifying the next of kin.

Anyone with information who has not talked with detectives is asked to call police at 970-221-6555.