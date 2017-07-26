Dangers of Teen Driving

Posted 2:59 pm, July 26, 2017, by

The number one cause of death for teens is car crashes, and statistics show that summer is the most dangerous time of the year for teen driving. Few people know this better than Tim Hollister who lived through a parent’s worst nightmare after his own teenage son was killed. Now he's teaming up with a special campaign to educate parents about the dangers of teen driving.