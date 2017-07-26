× Coroner identifies 4-year-old boy who drowned in Fort Collins motel swimming pool

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A boy who died after being pulled from a Fort Collins motel swimming pool on Monday has been identified as 4-year-old Gabriel Ibarra from Colorado Springs.

Emergency personnel were called to the Rodeway Inn at 3836 E. Mulberry St. about 9:15 p.m. Monday, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said.

One of the boy’s parents and a motel staff member were performing CPR when first responders arrived.

The child, who was visiting the area with his family, was taken to a hospital then flown to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora, but was pronounced dead Tuesday.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday and the Larimer County Coroner’s Office determined the cause was asphyxia because of drowning resulting in anoxic brain injury.

The manner of death was determined to be accidental.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 970-416-1985 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.