Cooking with bugs

Wendy Lu McGill the CEO/Founder of Rocky Mountain Micro Ranch shows us how to cook with bugs.

Rocky Mountain Micro Ranch (RMMR) is Colorado's first and only edible insect farm. Operating in a solar-heated shipping container, we raise crickets, mealworms and waxworms to sell to chefs and food makers, as well as offering edible insects from around the world. They pitched Kirk and Dutra when they were here for a segment earlier this month. Edible insects are a nutritious, sustainable food enjoyed by about 2 billion people around the world - and increasingly Denver-ites! Restaurants like Linger, Comida and Lena are serving crickets to adventurous foodies. Learn how to make some basic insect cuisine dishes at home while learning how and why you can add "land prawn" to your diet!