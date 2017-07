Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- A group of Colorado veterans enjoyed Cheyenne Frontier Days Wednesday night. They were in for a special surprise when they arrived there.

They had a meet-and-greet with country singing superstar Luke Bryan before his concert.

The group of military heroes took a road trip for this special event.

https://twitter.com/CheFrontierDays">@CheFrontierDays</a> <a href="https://t.co/P4hQpT3qhC

The veterans who attended were honored as military heroes of the month who you nominated.

RELATED: FOX31 Problem Solvers Serving Those Who Serve