Broncos single-game tickets go on sale Wednesday afternoon

DENVER -- Single-game tickets for Broncos home games go on sale at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

A limited number of tickets are available, including half-price seats that start as low as $16.50. Most of the tickets available are for single seats.

The 2,000 half-price tickets for each of the two preseason and eight regular-season games are mandated as part of the tax that was used to build Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

There is a limit of four tickets per household. Last year, the tickets sold out in about 10 minutes. The Broncos have sold out every home game since 1970, a streak of 365 consecutive games.

There will be full-price tickets, half-price tickets, ADA seating for qualified people and club seating available through Ticketmaster.com.

The average Broncos ticket in 2017 will cost $302, up 42 percent from last year. Nearly 75,000 people are on the waiting list for season tickets.

Earlier this year, the Broncos announced they reviewed and revoked season tickets for holders accused of reselling and not attending any games.

Training camp begins Thursday at the team's training facility at Dove Valley. Practices are free and open to the public.

The Broncos will play the Green Bay Packers (7 p.m. Aug. 26) and Arizona Cardinals (7 p.m. Aug. 31) in the preseason at home.

The regular-season schedule includes games against the Los Angeles Chargers (8:20 p.m. Sept. 11), Dallas Cowboys (2:25 p.m. Sept. 17), Oakland Raiders (2:25 p.m. Oct. 1), New York Giants (6:30 p.m. Oct. 15), New England Patriots (6:30 p.m. Nov. 12), Cincinnati Bengals (2:25 p.m. Nov. 19), New York Jets (2:05 p.m. Dec. 10) and Kansas City Chiefs (2:05 p.m. Dec. 31).