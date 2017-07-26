99th Annual Douglas County Fair!

It’s almost time for the 99th Douglas County Fair! The fun starts August 3rd and goes until August 6th. Today we talked to rodeo royalty, 4-H'ers, and Muttin' Busters! For more information, head to FairAndRodeoFun.com or call 720-733-6941. Be sure to use code DC01 to get one dollar off grounds admission tickets. You can also get 2 dollars off the pro rodeo or extreme bulls competition with code DC25.
