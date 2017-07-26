65,000 people join impromptu sing-along to ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

LONDON — In a bit of twist, the crowd became the opening act at a sold-out concert in London.

More than 65,000 people were waiting for Green Day to perform at Hyde Park in July when Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” came on over the loud speakers.

In a moment that would have made the guys of “Wayne’s World” proud, the crowd launched into an impromptu sing-along.

Green Day shared the video from the Revolution Radio Tour on YouTube.

After nailing just about every section of the six-minute suite, the crowd couldn’t help but give themselves a much-deserved round of applause.

Queen’s frontman, Freddie Mercury, said he faced a lot of push-back when they initially tried to release the song in 1975.

“People were all going, You’re joking, they’ll never play it, you’ll only hear the first few bars and then they’ll fade it out. We had numerous rows,” Mercury said in a 1976 interview with Sounds. “We knew it was very risky, but we had so much confidence in that song – I did anyway.”

“Bohemian Rhapsody” went on to eventually become the UK’s third-best-selling single of all time, and more than 40 years later, people are still rocking out to it.