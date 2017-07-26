$1.8 billion airport renovation project moves forward, but with opposition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The $1.8 billion plan to remodel Denver International Airport's main terminal was met with opposition Wednesday afternoon.

“We’re really worried about the operation,” United Airline's president John Kirby said.

Airline workers, carpenters, and airport employees were all in attendance at the meeting.

“Essentially we’re taking all of the ticketing and pre-check activities that exist today, and putting them all in the already crowded ticketing space," Kirby said.

United is against the project's current design, while another group says it will change the lives of local families.

“This project will put thousands of construction workers to work over the course of the four years that it takes to build this project," one speaker said.

The committee sat and listened through all the comments. Other opinions included those of carpenters who said they're all for the plan.

Concession workers also showed up. They said they're worried about their jobs.

The end result was a decision to move the plan forward and get a full vote from Denver City Council.

That vote will take place on August 7. There will be a public comment session.