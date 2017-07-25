Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You Are Not Alone Mom2Mom is a support group/mentor-ship program for moms of Highlands Ranch. They are here to support moms and create relationships.

In November 2016, a local mom took the lives of her children and her own life and shocked our community. Only 2 months later, another mom in our community took her life and the life of her young daughter. That's why local mom Nikki Brooker started You Are Not Alone Mom2Mom. This is a non-profit to support moms in their community. This is not just for the struggling mom but for ALL moms who have "been there" and who can reach out a helping hand and let another mom know that they are NOT alone.