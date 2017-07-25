Widow of slain officer gives birth to their baby nearly 3 years after his death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The widow of slain NYPD officer Wenjian Liu has given birth to a baby girl nearly three years after a gunman ambushed and killed Liu and his partner in Brooklyn, according to WPIX.

Baby Angelina, nicknamed "Angel," was born July 25, was conceived from sperm frozen before Liu died in December 2014.

According to the NYPD, Pei Xia Chen requested that her husband’s sperm be preserved, so that she could one day have his child.

Liu, 32, and Chen, known as “Sanny,” were married just three months before the hero cop’s murder. The night after he was killed, she had a dream, in which he handed her a baby girl.

“I got pregnant through the [in-vitro fertilization] procedure,” Chen said. “And I told my friend, ‘It’s going to be a baby girl.’ My friend said, ‘No, you haven’t even checked the sonograms,’ but I was right!”

Liu and his partner, Rafael Ramos, were gunned down by Ismaaiyl Brinsley, as they sat inside their marked patrol car in Bedford-Stuyvesant in December 2014.

Brinsley, 28, had previously posted anti-cop rants on social media, including “I’m Putting Wings On Pigs Today. They Take 1 Of Ours ... Let’s Take 2 of Theirs,” referring to the death of Eric Garner.

He killed himself after shooting the two officers.

Liu's father spoke in Cantonese to WPIX on Tuesday, confirming that he has a granddaughter. He said he didn't know it was possible to be happy again after the death of his son, but said he cried tears of joy and exclaimed that the baby looks "just like her daddy!"

Chen said she can’t wait to tell Angelina that her father was a hero and introduce her to the New York City Police Department that she lovingly refers to as her “big blue family.”