Weld County sheriff's deputy arrested, accused of child abuse

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A Weld County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Tuesday on charges of second degree assault and child abuse.

The sheriff’s office said it was made aware of possible child abuse that occurred in the early morning hours of July 21 in unincorporated Weld County near Longmont.

Derek Kinch, 32, was arrested following an investigation.

He is on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of his court proceedings.

He’s been working as a deputy in the Weld County Sheriff’s Office since 2008.