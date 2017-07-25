× Wallethub.com lists three Colorado cities as the best places to live in the U.S.

The personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on the best cities to live in the U.S.

Denver took the number nine spot, while Colorado Springs ranked number five.

Aurora also made the list at number 17.

WalletHub’s analysts evaluated the 62 largest U.S. cities in terms of 50 key metrics.

The data set ranges from quality of public school system to job opportunities to median annual property taxes.

Livability of Denver (1=Best; 31=Avg.):

34 th – Housing Costs

– Housing Costs 3 rd – Income Growth

– Income Growth 6 th – Quality of Public Hospital System

– Quality of Public Hospital System 25 th – Quality of Public School System

– Quality of Public School System 4 th – Job Opportunities

– Job Opportunities 23 rd – Access to Public Transportation

– Access to Public Transportation 20 th – Walkability

– Walkability 31st – Violent-Crime Rate

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-large-cities-to-live-in/14358/