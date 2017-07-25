× Video captures possible mountain lion screams near Keystone

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Video posted on YouTube Monday captured audio of what could be a mountain lion screaming.

The videos were captured by Missouri resident Aaron Shoemaker on the evening of July 18, according to the Summit Daily.

Shoemaker said he and a friend were talking to some locals near a beaver pond just east of Keystone when they heard the screaming.

“After a few minutes of conversation, we abruptly paused as we heard mountain lion scream multiple times,” Shoemaker wrote on YouTube.

“We then saw a deer come bounding out of the woods and about 10 minutes later heard the mountain lion again,” Shoemaker wrote.

“This was the second time we heard this mountain lion scream. It was about 10 minutes after the first time and it sounds further off,” Shoemaker stated.

“What an amazing experience!” Shoemaker wrote.

Female mountain lions are known to scream during breeding season to attract a mate. In the west, kittens are usually born during June or July but mountain lions are capable of breeding at any time during the year, according to the National Park Service.

The mountain lion’s scream is often described as piercing and shrill and sounding like a woman or a child shrieking in pain.

Take a listen to the video below for a clear example — but you may want to turn your volume down!