Video: Animal control officers catch adorable intruder in Lakewood home

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — When there was an unusual break-in at a home in Lakewood, officers jumped into action to catch the intruder.

In this case, the culprit turned out to be a fawn.

The Lakewood Police Department said the fawn got in through a basement window.

In the video, you can see animal control officers trying to corner the anxious animal in the basement. An officer finally gets a hold of the fawn, but it continues to kick and wriggle as he carries it up a set of stairs and out of the house.

“Animal control officer Gerlach did a good job catching the fawn….even though he said it was a strong little fella!” the police department said on Facebook.

He sets the fawn down in the front yard and it bounds off.

“The fawn is freed without injuring itself and runs off to find mom!” police said.