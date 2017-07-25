Trade Your Old Fashioned Flashlight for a Multi-Use LED Lantern

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer may be winding down, but you've still got time to enjoy the great outdoors in Colorado. When you're camping or hiking, and you find yourself navigating your way through a dark forest, you're going to need something besides the stars in the night sky to light your way. Well leave that old fashioned flashlight at home and get a Camerons Multi-Use LED Lantern instead. The ultra-bright lights will illuminate any path or tent on your adventure. It's got a removable flashlight, a reading light, and synchronized ultra-bright panels. It runs on three D batteries. It's a must-have for camping, home, or emergency use. You can find it on Amazon.com or at CameronsProducts.com for just $29.99.