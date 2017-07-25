Summer may be winding down, but you've still got time to enjoy the great outdoors in Colorado. When you're camping or hiking, and you find yourself navigating your way through a dark forest, you're going to need something besides the stars in the night sky to light your way. Well leave that old fashioned flashlight at home and get a Camerons Multi-Use LED Lantern instead. The ultra-bright lights will illuminate any path or tent on your adventure. It's got a removable flashlight, a reading light, and synchronized ultra-bright panels. It runs on three D batteries. It's a must-have for camping, home, or emergency use. You can find it on Amazon.com or at CameronsProducts.com for just $29.99.
Trade Your Old Fashioned Flashlight for a Multi-Use LED Lantern
