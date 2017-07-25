This product will make you a really happy camper, and it will transition really well to football season: The Camerons Tailgating Table. It has four cup holders on the top, a mesh basket in the center for a bowl of chips or party mix, and an insulated cooler on the bottom to keep drinks cool throughout the day. It's reinforced with tension straps on all sides to create a sturdy, stable surface, and it only weighs four pounds. It's easy to fold up and take camping or to a tailgating party. You can find it on Amazon.com and CameronsProducts.com for $54.99.
The Camerons Tailgating Table Holds All Your Tailgating Essentials
-
Enjoy an Easy Picnic with an Insulated Collapsible Picnic Basket
-
Bring Wine On Outdoor Adventures with Kuissential
-
Great Grilling Gadgets for Dad
-
Never Knock Over Your Drink Again
-
‘Flight of Passage’ Avatar ride is Disney’s best new attraction in years
-
-
Cherry Cricket reopens in Cherry Creek North nearly 5 months after kitchen fire
-
Cherry Cricket reopens for business
-
Colorado will send voter data to Trump’s election fraud commission on July 14
-
The Original Metal Garden Hose Makes Gardening Easy
-
Trade Your Old Fashioned Flashlight for a Multi-Use LED Lantern
-
-
Texas officer throws birthday party for homeless man
-
Experts catching, tracking rattlesnakes in Jefferson County
-
How to make Mint Juleps