The Camerons Tailgating Table Holds All Your Tailgating Essentials

This product will make you a really happy camper, and it will transition really well to football season: The Camerons Tailgating Table. It has four cup holders on the top, a mesh basket in the center for a bowl of chips or party mix, and an insulated cooler on the bottom to keep drinks cool throughout the day. It's reinforced with tension straps on all sides to create a sturdy, stable surface, and it only weighs four pounds. It's easy to fold up and take camping or to a tailgating party. You can find it on Amazon.com and CameronsProducts.com for $54.99.