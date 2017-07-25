You can still make a toast while you're cooking dinner over a campfire. The Vinogo Bag by CorkPops is a new on-the-go foldable wine bottle that allows you to take your favorite beverage wherever you go. It holds one full bottle of wine. After it's empty, it collapses and bends for easy storage. It's leak free and reusable, you just have to clean it. You can find it at CorkPops.com for $7.
Take Your Wine on the Go with the Vinogo Bag
-
Bring Wine On Outdoor Adventures with Kuissential
-
Fit a Whole Bottle of Wine into One Glass
-
Surviving MAYhem
-
Father’s Day Grilling: Steak Marinades
-
Paula’s Picks: The Capital Grille for Mother’s Day
-
-
Keep Your Wine Fresh in a Savino Preserver
-
Celebrate National Wine Day with Aura Glasses
-
“The Promise” – Advance Movie Screening
-
High Quality Wine Bags from Vessel
-
Fun Beach Totes from Pinkly Perfect
-
-
Take 10 Years Off Your Skin at Skin Secrets MedSpa
-
Take 10 Years Off Your Skin
-
Impressive Kitchens are Great for Entertaining