Study: CTE found in 99% of retired NFL players' brains

DENVER — Chronic traumatic encephalopathy, known as CTE, was found in 110 out of 111 former NFL players’ brains donated for scientific research. The study, published in the medical journal JAMA, is the largest CTE study to date.

Researchers in Boston examined the donated brains of 202 deceased players and found CTE in 177 of them. Three of the 14 high school players and 48 of the 53 collegiate players, as well as the 110 of 111 former NFL players.

The study points out that the brain donation program was designed for those who feared they suffered from CTE.

CTE can only be formally diagnosed with an autopsy.

The Brain Injury Alliance of Colorado says coaches and parents are headed in the right direction when it comes to brain injuries.

“We’re absolutely beginning to gain more awareness and more recognition about what’s happening to the brain,” said Liz Gerdeman, the nonprofit’s director of professional programs.

The concern, and a major factor in the JAMA study, is with repeated concussions.

The Brain Injury Alliance of Colorado says our state ranks high among other states. in 2014, there were 45,000 hospitalizations and ER visits from brain injuries. 40 percent were sports related.

“If you sustain too many concussions too close together without giving your brain time to heal then we see long-term challenges likely to happen,” Gerdeman said.

Parents should look for concussion symptoms like dizziness, sleeping more than usual, and difficulty concentrating.