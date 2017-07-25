Sheet Pan Dinners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's time to lay it all out -- in the pan. Cooking an entire meal on a single baking sheet is a great alternative to classic one-pot recipes. Not only does it allow the individual flavors of your proteins and side dishes to shine, it also guarantees the easiest cleanup ever. Try this streamlined approach to create an instantly impressive spread. Matt Elden Culinary Demonstrator at Johnson and Wales University shows us how to make a sheet pan dinner.

Sheet Pan Maple Mustard Chicken with Potatoes and Green Beans

Ingredients

1 pound baby red potatoes, sliced in half

¼ cup olive oil

Kosher salt and black pepper to taste

4 bone-in chicken thighs

1 pound green beans, cleaned

3 Tablespoons dijon mustard

3 Tablespoons maple syrup (use real if you can!)

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Combine mustard and syrup in a small bowl, set aside. Toss potatoes and green beans in olive oil. Season liberally with salt and pepper. Place green beans and potatoes on the sheet pan in an even layer. Season chicken thighs with salt and pepper. Place on top of green beans and potatoes. Brush the chicken with maple mustard glaze. Bake until chicken reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit, and the skin has become golden brown, about 35 minutes.

Sheet Pan Veggie Tacos

Ingredients

6-8 baby sweet potatoes (scrubbed well)

¼ cup olive oil

Kosher salt and black pepper to taste

1 red onion thinly sliced

1 bunch of kale, stalks removed and leaves roughly chopped

½ head of cauliflower, cut into small pieces

½ cup cherry tomatoes

1 cup sliced baby portabella mushrooms

1 Tablespoon cumin

1 Tablespoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon chili powder

To serve

1 tablespoon cilantro

salsa

tortillas

Optional: Cotija or goat cheese

Directions