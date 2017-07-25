Senate votes to proceed with health care bill debate

WASHINGTON — The Senate passed a motion to proceed with debate on the GOP health care bill Tuesday afternoon.

After seven years of Republicans vowing to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and following several months of internal deliberations and setbacks, GOP lawmakers tipped the vote in favor of proceeding with debate.

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) voted in favor of the motion, while Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) voted against the motion.

Activists protested at Gardner’s Denver office in an effort to get him to vote against the Senate health care bill. Gardner has been subpoenaed to testify about why he had health care supporters arrested in his Denver office at the end of June. The protesters face misdemeanor trespassing charges after a sit-in style protest that lasted nearly 60 hours.

Protesters also interrupted his speech at the Western Conservative Summit on Friday.

Gardner issued the following statement Tuesday:

“I voted to allow debate today because we can no longer subject Coloradans to a failing healthcare system without working toward solutions, and today’s vote will allow that debate to continue. We can now offer amendments in an open setting to fix our nation’s healthcare system and bring relief to the American people.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell needed 50 out of 52 Senate Republicans to support the bill, along with Vice President Mike Pence, who issued the tie-breaking vote to allow the motion to proceed.

All 48 Democrats and two Republicans, Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, voted against the motion.

ProgressNow Colorado, the state’s largest online progressive advocacy organization, called on Gardner to apologize to the people of Colorado for “once again putting politics over our best interests.”

“Today, Republicans in Washington have taken the first step to hurt millions of their fellow Americans in the name of tax breaks for the wealthy,” ProgressNow Colorado executive director Ian Silverii said in a statement released after the vote. “Gardner promised to deliver a replacement for Obamacare that was better, but what he voted for today would hurt millions of Americans and thousands of Coloradans—the very same people the Affordable Care Act has helped.”

Ultimately, the vote came down to two senators — Sen. Ron Johnson and Sen. John McCain, who is battling brain cancer and returned to the Senate to cast his vote – both of whom voted in favor.

Here is a breakdown of how each senator voted:

Republicans who supported: 50

Lamar Alexander, Tennessee

John Barrasso, Wyoming

Roy Blunt, Missouri

John Boozman, Arkansas

Richard Burr, North Carolina

Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia

Bill Cassidy, Louisiana

Thad Cochran, Mississippi

Bob Corker, Tennessee

John Cornyn, Texas

Tom Cotton, Arkansas

Mike Crapo, Idaho

Ted Cruz, Texas

Steve Daines, Montana

Mike Enzi, Wyoming

Joni Ernst, Iowa

Deb Fischer, Nebraska

Jeff Flake, Arizona

Cory Gardner, Colorado

Lindsay Graham, South Carolina

Chuck Grassley, Iowa

Orrin Hatch, Utah

Dean Heller, Nevada

John Hoeven, North Dakota

Jim Inhofe, Oklahoma

Johnny Isakson, Georgia

Ron Johnson, Wisconsin

John Kennedy, Louisiana

James Lankford, Oklahoma

Mike Lee, Utah

John McCain, Arizona

Mitch McConnell, Kentucky

Jerry Moran, Kansas

Rand Paul, Kentucky

David Perdue, Georgia

Rob Portman, Ohio

Jim Risch, Idaho

Pat Roberts, Kansas

Mike Rounds, South Dakota

Marco Rubio, Florida

Ben Sasse, Nebraska

Tim Scott, South Carolina

Richard Shelby, Alabama

Luther Strange, Alabama

Dan Sullivan, Alaska

John Thune, South Dakota

Thom Tillis, North Carolina

Pat Toomey, Pennsylvania

Roger Wicker, Mississippi

Todd Young, Indiana

Republicans who opposed: 2

Susan Collins, Maine

Lisa Murkowski, Alaska

Tie-breaking vote: 1

Vice President Mike Pence

Democrats who supported: 0

Democrats who opposed: 48

Tammy Baldwin, Wisconsin

Michael Bennet, Colorado

Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut

Cory Booker, New Jersey

Sherrod Brown, Ohio

Maria Cantwell, Washington

Ben Cardin, Maryland

Tom Carper, Delaware

Bob Casey, Jr. Pennsylvania

Christopher Coons, Delaware

Catherine Cortez Masto, Nevada

Joe Donnelly, Indiana

Tammy Duckworth, Illinois

Richard Durbin, Illinois

Dianne Feinstein, California

Al Franken, Minnesota

Kirsten Gillibrand, New York

Kamala Harris, California

Maggie Hassan, New Hampshire

Martin Heinrich, New Mexico

Heidi Heitkamp, North Dakota

Mazie Hirono, Hawaii

Tim Kaine, Virginia

Angus King, Maine (Independent)

Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota

Patrick Leahy, Vermont

Joe Manchin, West Virginia

Ed Markey, Massachusetts

Claire McCaskill, Missouri

Robert Menendez, New Jersey

Jeff Merkley, Oregon

Chris Murphy, Connecticut

Patty Murray, Washington

Bill Nelson, Florida

Gary Peters, Michigan

Jack Reed, Rhode Island

Bernie Sanders, Vermont (Independent)

Brian Schatz, Hawaii

Chuck Schumer, New York

Jeanne Shaheen, New Hampshire

Debbie Stabenow, Michigan

Jon Tester, Montana

Tom Udall, New Mexico

Chris Van Hollen, Maryland

Mark Warner, Virginia

Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts

Sheldon Whitehouse, Rhode Island

Ron Wyden, Oregon