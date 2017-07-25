Rain arrives to end Denver’s streak of 90s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Temperatures hit the 90s for the 9th day in a row, but late Tuesday rain arrived - and the chances of continue for a couple of days - which will keep temperatures in the 80s.

This is part of the monsoonal flow that spread flooding rainfall in the Phoenix area over the weekend and is spreading the potential of flooding rainfall across our western slope through early Wednesday morning.

Flash flood watch continues across western Colorado. #cowx pic.twitter.com/4AzovNnXZg — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) July 25, 2017

Note that Denver is not included in the flood watch area, yet we do have relatively high rain chances through Thursday.

The city needs more than 3-inches of rain to get back to the summer average (to date); only 0.60-inches has fallen since June 1st.

Thankfully, rain chances of 40 percent will run through Thursday and this will help our dry conditions, although not likely to completely drain the deficit.

With on-and-off rain chances, and the cloud cover, temperatures will stay notably cooler - mostly 80s for the next couple of days.

By the weekend, there will be storms around but chances drop back to isolated/scattered storminess and temperatures will warm-up again.

Connect with Matt Makens on Facebook and Twitter.