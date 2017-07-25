Police officer buys diapers for mother who was accused of stealing them

LAUREL, Md. – A Maryland police officer bought diapers for a woman accused of stealing them after he found out she could not afford them.

WTTG reports that Officer Bennett Johns got a report of a woman stealing $15 worth of diapers from a local grocery store.

After speaking to the woman, Johns found out she was struggling financially so he decided to pay for the diapers himself.

“This mother was going out of her way and doing everything she can to provide for her kid and I can respect that,” Johns told WTTG. “I can sympathize with that as well so that is why I felt compelled to help the mother in purchasing the diapers for the kid.”

Although, Officer Johns had to issue the woman a citation, he saw himself in that situation and sympathized with the mother and the child.

“I see [the toddler] and I see myself growing up with a single mother and I want him to have a better life too,” Johns said.

The mother will still appear in court for the citation for the misdemeanor charge.