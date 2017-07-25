Paula’s Picks: Hard Rock Cafe Denver is New Test Kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nothing says Summer like a fun night out at The Hard Rock Cafe. And we're lucky, because the Denver location has been selected as one of 12 cafes in the world to be a Test Kitchen. That means they are undergoing a new level of innovation with fresh, responsibly-sourced ingredients and locally-inspired dishes. Hans Anderson, the Executive Chef of Hard Rock Cafe Denver, and John Galloway, the Senior Vice President of Marketing for Hard Rock International, joined us this morning to tell us more about their new menu.

Today, between 12-2 p.m., if you can find John Galloway at The Hard Rock Cafe Denver and mention that you saw him on Colorado's Best, you'll get a free lunch. You'll get to try one of the test kitchen dishes, you just have to provide honest feedback.