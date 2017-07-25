Party photos used to identify women suspected of crashing car through restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two women suspected of crashing a vehicle through a popular Mexican restaurant in Missouri, causing at least $200,000 in damage, have been identified, according to WDAF.

The incident occurred on July 1 after the women returned to their car and discovered they couldn't get out because the gate was locked.

The women apparently hatched a plan to get the car out by driving it over the railroad tracks behind the restaurant. Instead, they backed the car into the restaurant's kitchen and caused more than $200,000 in damages.

“The damage is more extensive than we imagined," restaurant general manager John Greer told WDAF. "We thought it would be $30,000 to $40,000 and it’s turned out being a high estimate of up to $200,000 to $220,000 to fix this wall."

Grainy surveillance images captured the women allegedly involved.

But after hearing about what happened, customers scoured through online photos of an event that took place nearby in an effort to get better photos of the pair.

On Monday, police tweeted out a photo of the women. On Tuesday, police said they had identified the women.

"I'm glad that I have a pretty loyal following and people who do care," Greer said. "We’ve been here over 42 years and we are one of the mainstays on the boulevard, so it makes me feel good and hopefully something will come out of this, someone will recognize these two people on here.”

It was not immediately clear if the women have been arrested or charged in connection with the incident.

Updated pic of 2 suspects who hit @PonaksKitchen building July 1 and fled. If you recognize them, call 816-474-TIPS pic.twitter.com/2b29CD2Sx8 — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) July 24, 2017