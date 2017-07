Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- One person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle late Monday night, the Denver Police Department said.

The crash happened about 10 p.m. near West Yale Avenue and South Sheridan Boulevard, police said.

The intersection was closed as police investigated.

The name, age and gender of the person who died were not released. It's not known if there were any other injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.