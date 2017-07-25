One killed in Lakewood shooting

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One person was killed in a shooting on Tuesday morning, the Lakewood Police Department said.

Police were called to the 1700 block of South Cole Street near West Alameda Parkway and West Jewell Avenue just after 7 a.m.

Police said the incident was between roommates, and it’s unknown if it was accidental.

One male was taken to a hospital but was later pronounced dead. His name and age weren’t released.

One male was taken into custody in connection with the shooting. His name and age weren’t released.

What led to the shooting is under investigation.