Officials determine cause of Spring Glade Fire

LARIMER COUNTY — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has determined a mechanical failure in mowing equipment was the cause of the Spring Glade Fire, that burned in the Spring Glade area south of Horsetooth Reservoir.

The fire forced evacuations on Saturday and an evacuation center was set up at Lucile Erwin Middle School in Loveland. As of Monday night at 5 p.m., the fire was 100% contained. There was no growth in the fire Monday and no reports of injuries.

Investigators determined the mowing equipment sparked the fire, and no criminal charges will be filed. Homeowners for the property where the fire first sparked, tell the Coloradoan their contractor was mowing the lawn when it started, and apologized. They were trying to mow for future fire mitigation.