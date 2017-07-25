Michelle Obama visits Denver as one of first appearances after White House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Former First Lady Michelle Obama stopped in Denver Tuesday evening as one of her first public appearances since leaving office.

The speaking engagement was put on by the Women’s Foundation of Colorado as its 30th anniversary celebration.

“From the moment that we heard Mrs. Obama had accepted our invitation the energy level within this office wall palpable,” WFCO President and CEO Laura Casteel told FOX31.

Casteel joined Obama on stage to host a discussion of topics ranging from empowerment to policy.

“Don’t despair in your teenage years, even if you’re bullied. The best is yet to come. I’m living my best years in my 50’s,” Michelle Obama told the crowd.

She also touched on the need for policy change regarding education of young women to encourage them to continue studying math and science.

“Why do we set time limits on learning? Just because you aren’t ready by test day doesn’t mean you are bad at that subject,” she said.

One of the largest themes Obama focused on was making sure all children, boys and girls, understand their worth. She believes that begins with adults encouraging children on daily and will lead them to be more successful adults.

“It’s listening and validation on a day-to-day basis and that doesn’t require legislations,” she said.

Michelle Obama spoke for about an hour to the nearly sold-out crowd.

“I want people to leave feeling a sense of community, understanding the power of philanthropy, understanding that they can be a part of making a difference in the lives of others,” Casteel said.

The nearly sold-out event attracted people of all ages, races, ethnicities and socio-economic levels. While it was focused on women’s issues, several men were in attendance too.

“It’s okay, I don’t mind being the minority,” Charlie Piper told FOX31.

Piper and his wife attended the discussion because he said he needed some inspiration.

“It’s just as important, maybe more important for men to hear what she has to say than women,” he said, “because men often forget, I think, that it’s not a man’s world. It’s a men’s world and a women’s world and I think we need to be reminded of that.”

Many young women and girls were also there, calling Michelle Obama a role model.

“For me personally it’s because of how much representation and advocacy she has done for women,” high school junior Iftu Abdi said.

About a dozen young women from all over Colorado were chosen to stand on stage ahead of Obama’s appearance to introduce her. The girls say it is an inspiring once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I’m just a rising junior from Denver. You would never think that I would have the chance to introduce the former First Lady. It’s wild,” Solliana Kineferigb said.