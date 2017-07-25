Medina Alert: 11-year-old child hit by white Lexus CT200 in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators have issued a Medina Alert for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a child in Douglas County.

An 11-year-old child was struck by vehicle on Stonegate Parkway near Pine Grove Lane and has serious injuries according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The vehicle is a 2016 or 2017 white Lexus CT200 with a black stripe. The vehicle is described as a four-door crossover. The passenger side mirror is broken and there may be side damage. There is no photo of the vehicle available at this time.

We have a crew on the way to the scene to confirm more.

The Medina Alert system was established to enlist the help of taxi drivers in locating hit-and-run suspects.

It was named after 21-year-old valet Jose Medina, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in January 2011.

A taxi driver helped track the suspect who hit Medina and reported the incident to police.