Medical equipment and supplies sold at discount

DENVER -- Folks may not agree with the state of health care these days but most would agree that it's costly. Unfortunately most costs incurred are simply out of our control. Except for one and it's called GoodHealthwill.

GoodHealthwill is a nonprofit medical thrift store.

It started in 2006 with a simple mission: to get top quality new and used medical equipment and supplies and sell them at a 75-90 percent discount.

For example, a powered wheelchair made by Quickie sells brand new for around $30,000. At GoodHealthwill you can buy a used one, with battery, for about $500.

GoodHealthwill has tens of thousands of items to choose from, but they only have one goal: anybody who has a medical issue or needs medical equipment doesn't have to go without.