Mark Redwine arrest: Dylan Redwine’s mother continues fight for justice in son’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURANGO, Colo. -- No person has fought harder for justice for Dylan Redwine than the boy’s mother, Elaine Hall.

Tuesday, she sat down to talk about her son, and the arrest of her ex-husband, Mark Redwine, in their child's death.

"I have nothing to say [Mark Redwine]. I wouldn’t believe anything that came out of his mouth anyway. And I’m not going to waste my energy trying to get anything from him," she said in an interview Tuesday.

Hall, like so many others, had the opportunity to read the indictment in the case, but just couldn’t.

"I still to this day have not read the indictment. Things like that are very difficult for me. Especially when I hear about wounds in Dylan’s skull. So I choose to stay away from that information."

RELATED: Mark Redwine indictment

Hall says she and her group of "Warriors" - a nickname for Dylan’s supporters - will continue to fight for justice. There’s still a long road ahead.