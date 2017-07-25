Judge rules Golden neighbors’ fence can stay

GOLDEN, Colo. — A couple in Golden will get to keep their front yard fence after their next door neighbor lost his lawsuit to have it taken down.

A Jefferson County Judge dismissed Dave Williams’ claim for a Prescriptive Easement after a two-day trial.

Williams sued Keith and Carol Liese over a fence they put up to keep Williams from coming onto their property.

Williams may not have helped himself when he took the stand. Here was one exchange between the Liese’s attorney Dennis Polk and Williams:

Dennis Polk: You were trespassing on your neighbor’s property right?

Dave Williams: Right.

After the case was over Polk told FOX31 Denver, “This may not be the most frivolous case I’ve been involved in but it is surely within the top ten.”

The Problem Solvers first reported on the lawsuit last week, the day before it went to trial. Keith and Carol Liese put up a fence along their property line because of what they considered inappropriate behavior from Williams.

He has a surveillance camera pointed at the couple’s mailbox and Carol told FOX31 he would often come out whenever he saw her collecting her mail.

“He’ll come right out and stand as close to me as he can … incredibly creepy,” is how Carol described the behavior. But what bothered her more is when he would walk into her personal space while she was gardening in her front yard.

“Turn around where you’re startled, you’re kind of focused and busy working, and all of a sudden you just know someone’s there [behind you],” said Carol Liese.

But when the couple put up the fence last summer, Williams sued them claiming a “Prescriptive Easement” to their property. That’s a little-known legal remedy where neighbors can claim a path to your land if they’ve had access for 18 years.

The Liese’s told the Problem Solvers the lawsuit was just another example of Williams being a bully. Williams denied the charge when FOX31 Investigative Reporter Rob Low confronted him at his door last week.

Dave Williams: I’m not a bully and I’m not a spy.

Rob Low: Are you a creep?

Dave Williams: I’m not a creep.

Rob Low: Why would you be telling Carol she’s pretty, do you really want to marry that guy (Keith) next door?

Dave Williams: I don’t know what she may be saying.

Carol testified that part of the reason she had the fence put up, was to protect herself from Williams.

After the judge ruled in favor of the Liese’s, the Problem Solvers asked Williams if the expense and time of the lawsuit was worth it. He would only reply, “No comment.”

But Carol Liese was happy to comment, “Truly feel like I have a little bit more faith in the judicial system after this. This has been a very long battle, very expensive battle.”

Her husband Keith added, “If you can’t get your own way for something, don’t be a bully just be a good person. I think you’re going to live longer and you’ll be happier if you’re nice to people instead of being mean to people.”

The Liese’s spent more than $18,000 defending themselves from the year-long lawsuit.