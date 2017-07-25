Watch live: ‘Daybreak’
Hot off the Grill: Simple Pancetta Grilled Shrimp Salad

Chef Natalie Schwab, the culinary demonstrator for Johnson & Wales University, shows us how to grill Simple Pancetta Grilled Shrimp Salad

Fresh ingredients are provided by Tony's Meats and Market.

 

Ingredients

For the Shrimp:

20 Jumbo Shrimp (shelled, deveined, tails on)

1 lb. Pancetta, thinly sliced

20 Leaves of Basil

Salt and Pepper- taste

 

For the Salad:

1 lb. Mixed Greens

1 cup Cherry Tomatoes

Red Onion, thinly sliced

1 cup Olive Oil

2/3 cup Fresh Lemon Juice

Salt and Pepper

 

Directions

For the Shrimp:

  1. Pre-heat grill to med-high heat
  2. Salt and pepper both sides of shrimp and set aside. Place one leaf of basil on the shrimp and wrap with pancetta to hold basil in place.
  3. Skewer the shrimp using a double skewer method to keep shrimp form spinning when you flip them.
  4. Place skewers on the grill and cook until done, approximately 3-4 min on the first side and 2-3 on the second side.

 

For the Salad:

  1. Skewer the tomatoes and place on the grill to char the outside. Remove from grill and set aside.
  2. In a small bowl combine the olive oil, lemon juice and salt and pepper and whisk together to create a light vinaigrette.
  3. In a large bowl, toss together the spring mix, onions, and enough vinaigrette to dress the salad lightly.
  4. Place mixed salad on plate and top with roasted tomatoes and grilled shrimp. Serve and enjoy