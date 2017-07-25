Hot off the Grill: Simple Pancetta Grilled Shrimp Salad

Chef Natalie Schwab, the culinary demonstrator for Johnson & Wales University, shows us how to grill Simple Pancetta Grilled Shrimp Salad
Fresh ingredients are provided by Tony's Meats and Market.
Simple Pancetta Grilled Shrimp Salad
Ingredients
For the Shrimp:
20 Jumbo Shrimp (shelled, deveined, tails on)
1 lb. Pancetta, thinly sliced
20 Leaves of Basil
Salt and Pepper- taste
For the Salad:
1 lb. Mixed Greens
1 cup Cherry Tomatoes
Red Onion, thinly sliced
1 cup Olive Oil
2/3 cup Fresh Lemon Juice
Salt and Pepper
Directions
For the Shrimp:
- Pre-heat grill to med-high heat
- Salt and pepper both sides of shrimp and set aside. Place one leaf of basil on the shrimp and wrap with pancetta to hold basil in place.
- Skewer the shrimp using a double skewer method to keep shrimp form spinning when you flip them.
- Place skewers on the grill and cook until done, approximately 3-4 min on the first side and 2-3 on the second side.
For the Salad:
- Skewer the tomatoes and place on the grill to char the outside. Remove from grill and set aside.
- In a small bowl combine the olive oil, lemon juice and salt and pepper and whisk together to create a light vinaigrette.
- In a large bowl, toss together the spring mix, onions, and enough vinaigrette to dress the salad lightly.
- Place mixed salad on plate and top with roasted tomatoes and grilled shrimp. Serve and enjoy