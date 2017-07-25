Generosity of our viewers helps save double lung transplant recipient’s life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Fifty-nine year old James Denny says he is thankful for one thing when he wakes up each day, “I'm alive and I’m breathing.”

He is also immensely grateful for his wife of more than three decades, Michelle.

She has stood by his side through a painful journey.

James battled lung cancer and survived a double lung transplant. Now, just taking a simple walk around the block is something that has been beyond his imagination for more than a decade. “It is amazing to feel a breeze, I haven't felt that in ten years.”

James and Michelle have also survived being victims of a heartless crime.

A thief stole the car they depended on to go to doctors appointments and that would quickly get James to the hospital if he was called for his transplant.

His oxygen tanks were in the back.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers stepped in to help. A man, who remains anonymous, saw our story and donated a BMW wagon.

The team at The Sharpest Rides dealership in Englewood then donated their services, stepping in to make a few repairs.

Then the call came. James was to receive his life saving transplant.

There was no time for delay, he was only likely to live for another couple of days without it. “If I hadn't gotten that car that you guys arranged for us to get we wouldn't have been able to get to the hospital and I would have died.”

James is now getting stronger each day and says his life has changed. “Being able to walk across the room or being able to see my grandchildren or my kids, it is something very important and you don't realize it until you almost don't have it.”

He says he has an important message to share with everyone. "I smoked for most of my life and if I could go back I would never do that again, because it almost killed me.”