DENVER — As the Mile High City continues to grow, more infrastructure is encroaching on lands once only inhabited by wildlife.

Wildlife crossing signs are not uncommon in the metro area, but now geese crossing signs are up.

Denver City Councilwoman Stacie Gilmore showed off a new sign at East 40th Avenue and Kittredge Street.

Thousands of geese and other wildlife congregate at an urban sanctuary in the area.

The signs were funded and installed by the Sand Creek Metro District and Pauls Corp.