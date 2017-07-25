Gas prices rising in Denver metro area but still below national average

DENVER — Gas prices are on the rise in Denver, but they are staying below the national average.

According to Gasbuddy.com, prices in the Denver metro area increased by 5.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.21 per gallon. The national average is $2.27 per gallon.

Statewide, Gasbuddy.com said the average is at $2.29 per gallon. In Fort Collins and Colorado Springs, the average is $2.18 per gallon.

Including the change in gas prices in Denver during the past week, prices Monday were 10.6 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 1.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.