Former coach Gary Kubiak rejoins Broncos as scouting adviser

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Former coach Gary Kubiak rejoined the Broncos on Tuesday as a senior personnel adviser, the team announced.

Kubiak will be based at his home in Texas and will occasionally visit Broncos headquarters for meetings.

“With as much experience as he has evaluating players, Gary’s going to be a tremendous resource for our personnel department,” Broncos general manager John Elway said. “He’ll primarily help on the college side and assist us in free agency as well.”

Kubiak, a former backup quarterback to Elway, was coach in 2015 and 2016, leading the Broncos to the Super Bowl 50 championship in his first season. He was 24-11 while with the Broncos.

He retired after the 2016 season because of health concerns. He was replaced by Vance Joseph, who opens his first training camp this week.

“It’s an honor for me to continue to be part of this great organization,” Kubiak said. “John and I talked long ago about any opportunity like this, and I’m very happy to be able to contribute on the personnel side.

“I said when I left that I still wanted to be involved in football. This gives me an opportunity to be involved with the game, and I’m excited to get to work.”

Kubiak was previously coach of the Houston Texans and was the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator when Elway tabbed him to replace John Fox after the 2014 season.

Kubiak suffered a ministroke as he was walking off the field during halftime of a game while coaching the Texans in 2013.

Last season, he suffered another episode in the locker room after a home loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Kubiak was taken to a hospital and was diagnosed with a complex migraine. He missed one game, a loss at San Diego.

The move to bring back Kubiak comes one day after Elway signed a five-year extension to remain as Broncos general manager through 2021.