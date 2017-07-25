Fire burns East Colfax sports bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A fire burned an East Colfax Avenue sports bar, restaurant and lounge early Tuesday morning, the Denver Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called to Shepes Sports Bar and Grill at 7800 East Colfax Avenue at 5:30 a.m.

Crews quickly contained the fire in an offensive attack, then looked to contain hot spots.

The flames were confined to the front of the restaurant and did not reach the kitchen. There was no explosion, officials said.

East Colfax Avenue was closed in both directions between Syracuse and Trenton streets for cleanup and the investigation. Westbound lanes reopened just after 7 a.m. One eastbound lane reopened at 7:30 a.m.

There was no estimate on how much damage the fire caused. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.