Enjoy Fresh Brewed Coffee in the Great Outdoors

You don't have to camp next to a coffee shop to enjoy your morning latte in the great outdoors. The Kuissentail Versa is an all-in-one brewing system and travel mug that separates your coffee from your grounds. It actually reverses the French Press process to pulling instead of pressing. The process removes the grimy sediments and extracts only the best flavor in just 2-3 minutes. After brewing, your coffee grounds are pulled into the brewing capsule to make cleanup easier.

The stainless steel contained keeps your coffee hot for hours. The locking cap on the lid makes it easy to drink and prevent spills. So it'll taste like you've got fresh brewed coffee. The Kuissential Versa is available on Amazon.com and Kuissential.com for $39.99.