Enjoy an Easy Picnic with an Insulated Collapsible Picnic Basket

Nothing says Summer like a backyard barbecue or a picnic in the park. On those cooler Colorado days, you can take your dining experience outdoors. All you need is the deco-inspired insulated collapsible picnic basket. It comes with a 30 piece set for up to four people. The basket includes a water resistant blanket, 12 piece stainless steel utensil set, 4 dishwasher safe plates, 4 cotton napkins, 4 plastic glasses, a set of salt and pepper shakers, a cutting board, and a bottle opener. Everything stays neatly organized and secure with elastic and velcro straps. The basket has sturdy aluminum handles for carrying, so it's great for the beach, pool, camping, hiking, tailgating, concerts, and just about anywhere you want to have an outdoor picnic or barbecue. The baskets come in blue or green, and they're $54.99 at DecoHouseWares.com.
