Denver city leaders have plans to avoid ‘park deserts’

DENVER -- Park deserts are areas where people don't live within reasonable walking distance to green space.

​As Denver continues to grow, more of those deserts can be found, especially in the downtown area. Organizers with the city's parks and recreation department have a plan to solve the problem.

“About 45-50 percent of the downtown core is in what we call a park desert,” Denver downtown area planner Mark Bernstein said. "Just as we need streets, sidewalks, sewers, other utilities--we need parks.”

A new 20-year strategy is in place to change all that.

Bernstein said, “Our goal is to have a neighborhood park within a five minute walk.”

The outdoor downtown plan wants to create new public spaces and update the ones that are already established.

The Square on 21st is a little bit of a test run, to see what works and what doesn't work.

The pop-up park has games, seats, and a dog park. While it only has a few more weeks left, organizers will use visitor feedback as a way to determine what they should include in a permanent space.

In the meantime, folks will enjoy this new part of the neighborhood and the city says it'll work to keep Denver the outdoorsy town it's supposed to be.

“It’s part of who we are as a city, it’s part of our DNA,” Bernstein said.

The outdoor downtown group will present suggestions to the city council next month.