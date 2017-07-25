× DA, sheriff answer questions about investigation leading to arrest in Dylan Redwine’s death

DURANGO, Colo. — The La Plata County District Attorney said Tuesday that even though it took almost five years to make an arrest in the murder of Dylan Redwine, there is confidence prosecutors will be able to get justice in the case.

DA Christian Champagne and La Plata County Sheriff Sean Smith held a news conference following this weekend’s arrest of Dylan’s father, Mark Redwine.

Mark Redwine was in custody in Bellingham, Washington. He faces charges of second degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. Dylan Redwine, 13, disappeared in November 2012 while visiting his father at his home near Durango.

“After 4½ years, I know many of you are asking questions about the length of the investigation, but I believe it tells a powerful story by itself,” Smith said Tuesday.

“This team put in countless hours ensuring that no stone was left unturned, literally, because they were committed to finding justice for this 13-year-old young man who lost his life over the Thanksgiving holiday in 2012.”

The DA said he couldn’t go into details about why an arrest wasn’t made sooner. “Whatever amount of time it took to get there, we were willing to do it,” Champagne said.

The process was underway to extradite Redwine from Washington to Colorado.

