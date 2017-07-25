Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denver’s Cheese+Provisions will host Denver’s first-ever “Cheese Block Party” on July 26 from 1-4 p.m. with the Oldways Cheese Coalition, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving traditional, raw milk cheesemaking practices. The Block Party, a free event open to the public, will be operating in conjunction with the American Cheese Society’s (ACS) annual conference, which will take place in Denver that week. The American artisan cheese landscape is growing each year, with more than 900 artisan and specialty producers in the U.S., and Cheese+Provisions aims to bring some of their favorite cheeses to Denver.

A dozen local and national cheesemakers, charcuterie makers and small-batch food producers will set up in the courtyard at the Cobbler’s Square Development (44th & Zuni Streets) where Cheese+Provisions is located for the block party, to offer tastes of their products. There will also be beer and wine available, and live music. Uplands Cheese Company, the Wisconsin creamery responsible for Pleasant Ridge Reserve, the most awarded cheese in U.S. history, will be represented by cheesemaker Andy Hatch in person. Other creameries of note that will be offering samples are: Baetje Farms, known for their small-batch artisan goat and sheep’s milk cheeses and old European style of cheesemaking, and Haystack Creamery, a Longmont creamery that has been operating since 1989 in Colorado.